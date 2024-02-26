Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $703,000 Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $76,802,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,584,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 351.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 459,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $120.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -141.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.13. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $120.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

