Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $214.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.07 and its 200-day moving average is $214.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.