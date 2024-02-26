Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Generac by 14.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,286,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $112.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.