Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $451.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -171.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.17.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.