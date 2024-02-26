Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,965 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after acquiring an additional 894,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after acquiring an additional 787,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

