Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,788 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $100.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

