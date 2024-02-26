Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $705,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1,237.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 598,830 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 381,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 305,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

