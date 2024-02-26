Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $511.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

