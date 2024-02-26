First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Busey worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 742.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,375,000 after buying an additional 1,163,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Busey by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,200 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,852.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,600 shares of company stock worth $615,807 and have sold 14,860 shares worth $338,075. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

