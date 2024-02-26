Fmr LLC Buys 221,256 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,256 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.99% of Intapp worth $139,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth $524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,775,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 81,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 775,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 140,023 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.
Intapp Price Performance
Shares of INTA stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,595,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $195,712.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $25,595,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,744 shares of company stock worth $7,459,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
