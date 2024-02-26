Fmr LLC Has $115.78 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $115,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 16,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $567,988.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,539,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,439 shares of company stock worth $5,904,479. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.