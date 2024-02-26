Fmr LLC Has $115.95 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,025 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.72% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $115,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $160.28 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.34.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

