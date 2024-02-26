Fmr LLC Has $118.79 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.47% of Warrior Met Coal worth $118,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $57.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

