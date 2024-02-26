Fmr LLC Has $124.43 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Novartis worth $124,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 167.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after buying an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $3,229,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $13,195,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Novartis by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $103.90 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

