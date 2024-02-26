Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,828 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.10% of Option Care Health worth $120,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 31.5% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 555,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,370,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

