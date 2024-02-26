Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 423,792 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.50% of ANSYS worth $129,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $340.89 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.