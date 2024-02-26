Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,960 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $124,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $64.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

