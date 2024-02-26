Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 191.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $27.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.