Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,024,341 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,198,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 52.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,589.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

