Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Stake Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Genie Energy worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Genie Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 450.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $416,422.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,684 shares of company stock worth $606,348. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNE opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $485.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.21. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

