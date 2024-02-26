Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,090 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Globe Life worth $25,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $126.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.