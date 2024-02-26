H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.72% of H&E Equipment Services worth $58,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5,211.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

HEES opened at $54.60 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

