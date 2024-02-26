Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 746,136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STVN opened at €32.17 ($34.59) on Monday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €20.73 ($22.29) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.67 ($35.13).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

