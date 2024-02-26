Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

