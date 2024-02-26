Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 109,400 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

