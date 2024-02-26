Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,744 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $186.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $193.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

