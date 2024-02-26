Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.68 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 626,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 122,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 674,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

