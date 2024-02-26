Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Balchem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total value of $5,299,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,707.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock worth $9,321,443 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Balchem

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $156.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $133.97.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.