Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.28 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 456,657 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after buying an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

