Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.36 Million in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Cannae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,062,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 393,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cannae by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 531,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 257,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

CNNE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

