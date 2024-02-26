Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.41 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

WSC stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

