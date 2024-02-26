Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.47 Million in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Prothena at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2,501.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,611,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

