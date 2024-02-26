Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,122 shares of company stock worth $7,408,687. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

