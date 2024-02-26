Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 679,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 368.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,661 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Newell Brands by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.25 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.