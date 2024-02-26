Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Old Republic International by 305.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 185,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.3 %

ORI opened at $28.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Republic International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.