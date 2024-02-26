Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $28.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

