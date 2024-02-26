Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

