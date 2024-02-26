Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2 Million Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,383 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.