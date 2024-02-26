Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 9,200 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Assurant by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $178.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $179.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.