Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Solar worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Solar Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Canadian Solar Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
