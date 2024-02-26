Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 248,000 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Xerox worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

