Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 41,300 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 112.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 450,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,692,000 after acquiring an additional 155,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 107.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 150,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 87.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 286,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 133,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

HAFC stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.43 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.