Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 774,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 774,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

About Invesco



Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

