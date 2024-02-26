Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,259 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Lindsay worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $121.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

