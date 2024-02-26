Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 90,200 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -212.62 and a beta of 0.91. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

