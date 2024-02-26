Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

