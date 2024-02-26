Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

