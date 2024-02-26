Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Tecnoglass worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

