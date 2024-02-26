Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

HBNC stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBNC

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.