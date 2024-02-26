Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 159,415 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,415 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of FOX worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

